Margaret Bowden
August 25, 1942 - June 14, 2020
Culloden, GA-
Graveside services for Mrs. Margaret Harden Bowden, 77, will be Thursday, June 18th, time 10:00AM at King Hill Memorial Cemetery, Culloden GA.
Margaret leaves behind a wonderful family to celebrate her life including her husband, John Wesley Bowden, Sr. of Culloden, GA, one son, John Wesley Bowden, Jr. (Donna) of Barnesville, GA and one daughter, Dr. Richa Shannon (Raynard) of Forsyth, GA. Nine grandchildren, Three great-grandchildren; Nine brothers and sisters and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Freeman Funeral Home, Forsyth.
View the online memorial for Margaret Bowden
Published in The Telegraph on Jun. 17, 2020.