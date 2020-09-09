1/1
Margaret Brown Bass
1926 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Margaret's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Margaret Brown Bass
November 4, 1926 - September 6, 2020
Macon, GA- Margaret Brown Bass, 93, passed away on Sunday, September 6, 2020. Funeral services will be held on Thursday, September 10, 2020 at twelve noon in the chapel of Macon Memorial Park Funeral Home with the Rev. Randall Mimbs officiating. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service. Masks will be required. Entombment will be private in Macon Memorial Park Mausoleum.
Mrs. Bass was a devoted wife, loving mother, grandmother, and great grandmother. She was a member of Bloomfield Gardens Baptist Church and Choir. She was a wonderful cook and homemaker. She enjoyed designing and nurturing her many flower gardens. She treasured and loved spending time with her family most of all. She was preceded in death by her parents, Alfred Paige Brown and Mary Rebecca Marks Brown; her loving husband of 60 years, Julian L. Bass, Sr.; grandson, Burt J. Carroll; and her ten siblings.
Mrs. Bass will be greatly missed by her four children, Virginia Mimbs (Randall), Shirley Carroll (Buck), Julian L. Bass, Jr., and Jerry Bass; eight grandchildren, Michelle Wyrick (Lucky), Michael Mimbs (Debbie), Mark Mimbs (Tammy), Brad Carroll (Heather), Julian L. Bass III, Austin Bass, Justin Bass, and Brian Bass; great grandchildren, Kristin Wellman, Taylor Chapman, Reese Mimbs, Tyler Mimbs, Hudson Mimbs, Amelia Mimbs, Luke Mimbs, Levi Mimbs, Leah Carroll, and Anna Carroll; also, several nieces and nephews.
The family will accept flowers, or donations may be made to the American Heart Association.
Visit www.maconmp.com to express condolences.
Macon Memorial Park Funeral Home and Cemetery has charge of arrangements.


View the online memorial for Margaret Brown Bass



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Telegraph on Sep. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
10
Visitation
11:00 AM
Macon Memorial Park Funeral Home
Send Flowers
SEP
10
Funeral service
12:00 PM
Macon Memorial Park Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Macon Memorial Park Funeral Home
3969 Mercer University Drive
Macon, GA 31204
4784775737
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Macon Telegraph

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved