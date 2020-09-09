Margaret Brown Bass
November 4, 1926 - September 6, 2020
Macon, GA- Margaret Brown Bass, 93, passed away on Sunday, September 6, 2020. Funeral services will be held on Thursday, September 10, 2020 at twelve noon in the chapel of Macon Memorial Park Funeral Home with the Rev. Randall Mimbs officiating. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service. Masks will be required. Entombment will be private in Macon Memorial Park Mausoleum.
Mrs. Bass was a devoted wife, loving mother, grandmother, and great grandmother. She was a member of Bloomfield Gardens Baptist Church and Choir. She was a wonderful cook and homemaker. She enjoyed designing and nurturing her many flower gardens. She treasured and loved spending time with her family most of all. She was preceded in death by her parents, Alfred Paige Brown and Mary Rebecca Marks Brown; her loving husband of 60 years, Julian L. Bass, Sr.; grandson, Burt J. Carroll; and her ten siblings.
Mrs. Bass will be greatly missed by her four children, Virginia Mimbs (Randall), Shirley Carroll (Buck), Julian L. Bass, Jr., and Jerry Bass; eight grandchildren, Michelle Wyrick (Lucky), Michael Mimbs (Debbie), Mark Mimbs (Tammy), Brad Carroll (Heather), Julian L. Bass III, Austin Bass, Justin Bass, and Brian Bass; great grandchildren, Kristin Wellman, Taylor Chapman, Reese Mimbs, Tyler Mimbs, Hudson Mimbs, Amelia Mimbs, Luke Mimbs, Levi Mimbs, Leah Carroll, and Anna Carroll; also, several nieces and nephews.
The family will accept flowers, or donations may be made to the American Heart Association
.
