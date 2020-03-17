Margaret Cobb Jones
July 30, 1941 - March 15, 2020
Macon, GA- Margaret Cobb Jones, 78, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Sunday, March 15, 2020. A Celebration of her life will be held on Thursday, March 19, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at First Evangelical Church with Pastor Tim Long officiating. The family will greet friends on Wednesday, March 18, 2020 from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. at Macon Memorial Park Funeral Home. Flowers are accepted or donations may be made to , 886 Mulberry St., Macon GA 31201.
Margaret was born in Macon, Georgia to the late Edward Cobb and Rosa Lee "Sugar" Taylor. She was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph Neal Jones. Margaret was a graduate of A.L. Miller and was retired from Robins Air Force Base after forty years of service where she worked on F-15's and the budget. She was a lifelong member of First Evangelical Church. She was a devoted and loving mother, grandmother and great grandmother.
She is survived by her children, Bryan (Degeria) Jones and Kimberly Jones, grandchildren, Kameron and Kaelan Jones and great grandchildren, Leia Dotson-Jones and Kai McMullen Jones.
Published in The Telegraph on Mar. 17, 2020