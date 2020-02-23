Margaret E. Moore (1941 - 2020)
Service Information
Macon Memorial Park Funeral Home and Cemetery
3969 Mercer University Drive
Macon, GA
31204
(478)-477-5737
Visitation
Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Macon Memorial Park Funeral Home
3969 Mercer University Drive
Macon, GA
Celebration of Life
Monday, Feb. 24, 2020
2:00 PM
Macon Memorial Park Funeral Home
3969 Mercer University Drive
Macon, GA
Obituary
Margaret E. Moore
January 8, 1941 - February 21, 2020
Gray, GA- Margaret E. Moore, 79, passed away on Friday, February 21, 2020. A Celebration of her life will be held on Monday, February 24, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. in the Chapel of Macon Memorial Park Funeral Home. Burial will be in Macon Memorial Park Cemetery with the Rev. Loretta Faulk officiating. The family will greet friends on Sunday, February 23, 2020 from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. at the funeral home.
Margaret was born in Forest City, NC to the late Jimmy Adams and Evelyn Wingate. She was preceded in death by her husband; William Moore. Margaret enjoyed playing bingo and drinking smoothies. She was a loving mother, grandmother, and great grandmother.
She is survived by her sons; Chris (Rhonda) Moore, Frank (Pam) Moore, Ricky (Sherry) Moore all of Jones Co., grandchildren; Kristy (Daniel) Faulk, Trey Moore, Shane Moore, Phillip Moore, Chuck (Amanda) Moore, Jessica Coley, Brian Moore, great grandchildren; Rylie, Caden, and Avery Faulk, Kaylee Moore, R.J. Moore and Anna Moore, special friends; Virginia Dudley and Terry Herndon.
Macon Memorial Park Funeral Home and Cemetery has charge of the arrangements.


Published in The Telegraph on Feb. 23, 2020
Funeral Home Details