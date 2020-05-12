Margaret Elaine Burke
1948 - 2020
Margaret Elaine Burke
July 20, 1948 - May 7, 2020
Macon , GA - Funeral services for Margaret E. Burke will be private to the family.
Public viewing will be on Wednesday, May 13, 2020 & Thursday, May 14, 2020 only at Bentley & Sons Funeral Home.
Thank for continuing to practice social distancing while families are grieving the transitioning of their loved ones.
Services entrusted to Bentley & Sons Funeral Home, Macon.


Published in The Telegraph on May 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
13
Viewing
BENTLEY & SON FUNERAL HOME
MAY
14
Viewing
BENTLEY & SON FUNERAL HOME
Funeral services provided by
BENTLEY & SON FUNERAL HOME
2714 MONTPELIER AVE
Macon, GA 31204
(478) 742-0952
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

1 entry
May 11, 2020
I grew up with Margaret, i'm so sorry to hear of her passing. Condolences to her family.
Patricia Denmark
Neighbor
