Margaret Elaine Burke
July 20, 1948 - May 7, 2020
Macon , GA - Funeral services for Margaret E. Burke will be private to the family.
Public viewing will be on Wednesday, May 13, 2020 & Thursday, May 14, 2020 only at Bentley & Sons Funeral Home.
Thank for continuing to practice social distancing while families are grieving the transitioning of their loved ones.
Services entrusted to Bentley & Sons Funeral Home, Macon.
Published in The Telegraph on May 12, 2020.