Margaret Gainey
February 21, 1948 - April 2, 2020
Macon, GA- Margaret Gainey, 72, passed away on Wednesday, April 2, 2020. A private graveside will be held on Monday, April 6, 2020 at Macon Memorial Park Cemetery with the Rev. David Tolbert officiating.
Margaret was born in Macon, Georgia to the late Cleon Phelps Gainey. She was retired from the New York City Board of Education as a teacher after forty years of service and she was a member of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority. She was a devoted and loving daughter, sister, aunt and friend.
She is survived by her father, Arthur Gainey, devoted friend, Dolores Ray, sisters, Arlethia Gainey, Shirley Tolbert, Delores Lumpkin, Dale Jackson, brothers, Donald Gainey, Randy Gainey, Tony Gainey and Aaron Gainey and numerous nieces and nephews.
Macon Memorial Park Funeral Home and Cemetery has charge of the arrangements.
Published in The Telegraph on Apr. 5, 2020