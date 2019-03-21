Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Margaret Giles-Miller Soto

Jones County, Georgia- Margaret Giles-Miller Soto, 95, of Cumslo Road, died Friday, March 15, 2019, at her residence. The family will greet friends from 5:00pm-6:00pm, Friday, March 22, 2019, at Gray Memorial Chapel in Gray. Memorial services will follow in the funeral home chapel with Elder John Strickland officiating.

Mrs. Soto was born October 27, 1923, in Bessimer, Alabama and had lived in the middle Georgia area most of her life. She was the daughter of the late Willie Newitt Giles and Delia Smallwood Giles. Mrs Soto was a member of the Seventh Day Adventist Church on Wimbish Road. She held many jobs over her career, however, she was most known as a greeter for Bass Pro Shops. She was preceded in death by her first husband: James Miller, second husband: Ramon Soto and three children: Joy Clark, Jim Miller and Linda Harris.

Mrs. Soto is survived by her daughter and son-in-law: Rhonda and Lennard Burgamy; daughter-in-law: Norma Stone; son-in-law: Wayne Harris; grandchildren: Chris and Marie Burgamy, Len and Wanda Burgamy, Joe and Rome Burgamy, Deana Garner, Marilyn Soto, David and Melissa Soto, Brad Clark

Kyliegh Miller and Jessie Miller and by a slew of great-grandchildren.

Published in The Telegraph on Mar. 21, 2019

