Margaret Helen Mays Wade
April 13, 1925 - January 26, 2020
Warner Robins, GA- On Sunday morning, January 26, 2020 at 11:30, my precious Mother and my best friend, Margaret Helen Mays Wade, age 94, died peacefully at my home and passed from this life into eternity where she was lovingly welcomed by my Daddy, John Thomas Wade, and my son, Kent Cris Keener.
A native of Hawkinsville, Ga., she had lived in Warner Robins since 1953. She leaves behind her two great grandchildren, Crislynn and Jeremiah Keener, and her daughter, Shelia (Steve) Keener.
According to her wishes, her burial at Magnolia Park Mausoleum, on Wednesday January 29th at 11:00 a.m. will be private.
McCullough Funeral Home and Crematory has the privilege of being entrusted with these arrangements.
Published in The Telegraph on Jan. 28, 2020