Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Margaret Huey Bracewell. View Sign

Margaret Huey Bracewell

April 27, 1931 - March 24, 2019

Macon, GA- Margaret Huey Bracewell, 87, passed away from a severe stroke on Sunday, March 24, 2019 at 3:00 p.m. The family will greet guests on Friday, March 29, 2019 from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. at Macon Memorial Park Funeral Home. A Celebration of her life will be held on Saturday, March 30, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. in the Chapel of Macon Memorial Park Funeral Home with the Rev. Jimmy Corbitt officiating. Burial will be at 3:00 p.m. in Pine Crest Memorial Gardens, Pelham, GA. Flowers are accepted or donations may be made to the ,

Margaret was born in Pelham, Georgia to the late Ashley L. and Thelma Brinkley Huey but spent most of her adult life in Macon. She was preceded in death by her husbands, Rigsby Gay, Ralph Kelley and Arlton R. Bracewell, her son, Mike Gay, and sister, Doris Williams.

Margaret was a retired customer service representative from SunTrust Bank, a member of Bethany Baptist Church and former member of Northway Baptist Church. She was a wonderful caregiver to her husbands during their times of need. She was a devoted and loving, wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, sister, aunt and friend.

The family would like to express their sincere love, care and appreciation to Margaret's longtime caregiver, Tabitha Whitehead.

She is survived by her daughters, Tami (Tommy) Booth of Macon, Kelly Lewis of Macon, grandchildren; Jennifer (Justin) Harbeson, Ashley (Matt) Woodhouse, Josh (Joy) Booth, Katie (Rob) Ferguson, Zachery Whigham, and Grace Ann Morris, great grandchildren, Avery and Sadie Harbeson, Lena and Thomas Woodhouse, Caden Hodge, Riggs and Evie Booth, Maggie Cate and Stelling Ferguson, sister, Betty Brinkley of Pelham, brother, Buddy Huey of TX, and several nieces and nephews.

Visit

Macon Memorial Park Funeral Home has charge of the arrangements.





View the online memorial for Margaret Huey Bracewell





Margaret Huey BracewellApril 27, 1931 - March 24, 2019Macon, GA- Margaret Huey Bracewell, 87, passed away from a severe stroke on Sunday, March 24, 2019 at 3:00 p.m. The family will greet guests on Friday, March 29, 2019 from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. at Macon Memorial Park Funeral Home. A Celebration of her life will be held on Saturday, March 30, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. in the Chapel of Macon Memorial Park Funeral Home with the Rev. Jimmy Corbitt officiating. Burial will be at 3:00 p.m. in Pine Crest Memorial Gardens, Pelham, GA. Flowers are accepted or donations may be made to the , www.kidney.org in honor of her children's father, Rigsby Gay.Margaret was born in Pelham, Georgia to the late Ashley L. and Thelma Brinkley Huey but spent most of her adult life in Macon. She was preceded in death by her husbands, Rigsby Gay, Ralph Kelley and Arlton R. Bracewell, her son, Mike Gay, and sister, Doris Williams.Margaret was a retired customer service representative from SunTrust Bank, a member of Bethany Baptist Church and former member of Northway Baptist Church. She was a wonderful caregiver to her husbands during their times of need. She was a devoted and loving, wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, sister, aunt and friend.The family would like to express their sincere love, care and appreciation to Margaret's longtime caregiver, Tabitha Whitehead.She is survived by her daughters, Tami (Tommy) Booth of Macon, Kelly Lewis of Macon, grandchildren; Jennifer (Justin) Harbeson, Ashley (Matt) Woodhouse, Josh (Joy) Booth, Katie (Rob) Ferguson, Zachery Whigham, and Grace Ann Morris, great grandchildren, Avery and Sadie Harbeson, Lena and Thomas Woodhouse, Caden Hodge, Riggs and Evie Booth, Maggie Cate and Stelling Ferguson, sister, Betty Brinkley of Pelham, brother, Buddy Huey of TX, and several nieces and nephews.Visit www.maconmp.com to express condolences.Macon Memorial Park Funeral Home has charge of the arrangements. Funeral Home Macon Memorial Park Funeral Home

3969 Mercer University Drive

Macon , GA 31204

(478) 477-5737 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in The Telegraph on Mar. 27, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for The Telegraph Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close