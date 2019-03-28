Margaret Huey Bracewell
Macon, GA- Margaret Huey Bracewell, 87, passed away from a severe stroke on Sunday, March 24, 2019 at 3:00 p.m. The family will greet guests on Friday, March 29, 2019 from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. at Macon Memorial Park Funeral Home. A Celebration of her life will be held on Saturday, March 30, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. in the Chapel of Macon Memorial Park Funeral Home with the Rev. Jimmy Corbitt officiating. Burial will be at 3:00 p.m. in Pine Crest Memorial Gardens, Pelham, GA. Flowers are accepted or donations may be made to the , www.kidney.org in honor of her children's father, Rigsby Gay.
Visit www.maconmp.com to express condolences.
Macon Memorial Park Funeral Home has charge of the arrangements.
View the online memorial for Margaret Huey Bracewell
Published in The Telegraph on Mar. 28, 2019