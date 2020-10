Margaret L. ThompsonApril 5, 1928 - October 9, 2020Houston, TX- Margaret L. Thompson passed away in The Heights of Tomball on the morning of October 9, 2020, at the age of 92. She will be greatly missed for her fun-loving personality, sharp wit and love of the Lord. Respects can be paid during her funeral at Woodlawn Memorial Park, 2005 Woodlawn Dr., Macon, GA on Friday, October 23 at 12 p.m.Hutchings Service