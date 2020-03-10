Margaret Louise Bell Waiters
November 11, 1933 - March 3, 2020
Lizella, GA- Services for Margaret Waiters are 2:00P.M., Thursday, March 12, 2020 at Bethel CME Church, Macon.
Margaret Waiters was a dedicated educator, church member and beloved matriarch of her family. She was a supportive member of Bethel CME Church and Covenant Life Cathedral. Margaret enjoyed church, gospel music and singing.
She was a member of Sigma Gamma Rho Sorority, Incorporated, Delta Pi Sigma Chapter.
Margaret was preceded in death by: her beloved husband, Leon Waiters; and her youngest daughter, Monique Watson.
Survivors include: her daughter, Cheryl W. Stephens; four grandchildren, Wesley Walker, Courtney Walker, Ashley Lawrence and Sheila Stephens; sister, Shirley Walker; brother, Leon Bell (Bridgette); sister-in-law, Willie Mae Bell; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Excellence was always her standard and she demanded excellence from those around her. She set the bar high and will be greatly missed.
Hicks & Sons Mortuary, Macon.
Published in The Telegraph from Mar. 10 to Mar. 11, 2020