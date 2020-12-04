1/1
Margaret Lynn MacMackin
1952 - 2020
Margaret Lynn MacMackin
August 14, 1952 - December 1, 2020
Kathleen, Georgia - Kathleen, Ga- Colonel Margaret MacMackin passed away at her home in Kathleen, Georgia, on Tuesday, December 1, 2020. A native of Roanoke, Virginia, Margaret received her BA and MA degrees from Virginia Tech and loyally supported VT athletics, especially football, her whole life. A 30-year veteran of the United States Air Force and the Air Force Reserve, she retired at Robins Air Force Base in 2013. She is survived by her daughter, Taylor A. MacMackin, and her husband, Charles F. OConnell, Jr. Col MacMackin will be interred in Roanoke, Virginia, at a later date.
Please visit www.burpeescottmemorialchapel.com to sign the online guestbook and to leave a memorial tribute for the family. With honor, Burpee-Scott Memorial Chapel & Crematory has been entrusted with arrangements.



Published in The Telegraph on Dec. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Burpee-Scott Memorial Chapel & Crematory
2932 Hwy 41 N
Warner Robins, GA 31030
(478) 333-3006
