Margaret Lynn MacMackin
August 14, 1952 - December 1, 2020
Kathleen, Georgia - Kathleen, Ga- Colonel Margaret MacMackin passed away at her home in Kathleen, Georgia, on Tuesday, December 1, 2020. A native of Roanoke, Virginia, Margaret received her BA and MA degrees from Virginia Tech and loyally supported VT athletics, especially football, her whole life. A 30-year veteran of the United States Air Force and the Air Force Reserve, she retired at Robins Air Force Base in 2013. She is survived by her daughter, Taylor A. MacMackin, and her husband, Charles F. OConnell, Jr. Col MacMackin will be interred in Roanoke, Virginia, at a later date.
