Margaret Lynn Scarborough Newton
Byron, GA- Margaret Lynn Scarborough Newton, 76, passed away on Tuesday, July 9, 2019. A graveside service will be held at 11:00AM on Friday, July 12, 2019, in Jordan Chapel Cemetery with Zeke De La Fuente officiating. Visitation will be held from 7:00PM to 9:00PM on Thursday, July 11, 2019, at Rooks Funeral Home in Byron.
Born in Macon, to the late James Scarborough and Margaret Brown Scarborough, Mrs. Newton was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and great grandmother. She loved to garden, was an awesome cook, worked at JC Penney, and was a member of Society Hill Baptist Church.
Survivors include her children; Marie Newton Loyd Meister, Deanne Newton Hatchett Coffelt (Randy), and Sherry Newton Rouch (Joe) all of Byron; grandchildren, Larry Meister of Byron, Shane Meister of Byron, Shannon Meister of Byron, Derrick Hatchett of Byron, Brooke Coffelt of Byron, James Rouch of Crawford County, Devin Loyd of Byron, Marissa Loyd of Byron, and Cheyenne Loyd of Byron; 16 great grandchildren; sisters, Beth Jeter (Terry) of Senoia, Earl Raburn, and Betty of Griffin; sister in law, Rutha Nell Robitzsch Hise of Pitts; brother in law, Sidney Newton of Eatonton, and numerous nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her husband of 58 years, Larry Clyde Newton, son, James Nathan Newton, and granddaughter, Shelby Lynn Loyd.
Rooks Funeral Home in Byron is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Telegraph on July 10, 2019