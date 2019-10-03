Margaret M. Gay
August 7, 1942 - October 1, 2019
Dublin, GA- Margaret M. Gay, age 77, of Dublin, passed away Tuesday, October 1, 2019 surrounded by her loving family.
The family will receive friends on Thursday, October 3, 2019 from 10:00AM until 11:00AM at Townsend Brothers Funeral Home. Graveside services will follow at 11:30AM in Dublin Memorial Gardens. Rev. Tom Vann will officiate.
Jay Johnston, Derrell Martin, Tracy Martin, Willie Parks, Eli Slaton, and Justin Veal will serve as pallbearers.
Mrs. Gay was a partner of Hill Realty, alongside her son, and was a Georgia Real Estate Broker and Certified Real Estate Appraiser. She held the CPM Designation and was a founding member and past president of the Altamaha Basin Board of Realtors. She was also a member and past president of the Dublin Board of Realtors and the Institute of Real Estate Managements, Macon Chapter. Mrs. Gay also served as past president of the Council of Rural Housing and Development.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Lloyd and Lera Bibby Martin; son, Dennis Gay (Cindy), and sister-in-law, Louise Martin.
Survivors include her son and daughter-in-law, David and JoAnn Gay, of Dublin; granddaughter, Jennifer Veal (Justin), of Dublin; brother, Floyd Martin, of Dublin; nephews, Derrell Martin (Licia), of Musella and Tracy Martin (Jennifer), of Meansville; niece, Kaila Martin, of Musella; and great-grandsons, Jase Veal and Jacob Veal, both of Dublin.
In lieu of flowers the family requests donations to the Georgia Baptist Children's Home, P.O. Box 329, Palmetto, GA 30268 or online at www.georgiachildren.org. Please visit www.townsendfuneralhome.com to sign the online memorial registry.
Published in The Telegraph on Oct. 3, 2019