Margaret Mote Suttles
|
June 3, 1938 - March 28, 2019
Macon, GA- Margaret Mote Suttles, 80, passed away on Thursday, March 28, 2019. A graveside service will be held on Saturday, March 30, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Macon Memorial Park Cemetery with the Rev. Ron Holland officiating. The family will greet friends from 10:00 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. at Macon Memorial Park Funeral Home.
Margaret was born in Macon, GA to the late Ernest Guy and Annie Blankenship Mote. She was a member of Southside Methodist Church. Margaret was the co-owner of Suttles Carpet and Tile for thirty four years. She was a devoted and loving wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, and sister. She was known to her grandchildren and great grandchildren as "Nana Claus".
She is survived by her beloved husband of sixty years, Furman David Suttles of Macon, daughter, Kathy (Ronnie) Blalock of Macon, Todd (Julie) Suttles of Macon, grandchildren; Brian Blalock, Kaley (Brian) Stephens, Connor (Taylor) Suttles, Cameron (Ryan) Mosley and Cason Suttles, great grandchildren, Branson and Kenna Stephens, brother, Tack Mote of Gray, and sister, Dorothy Harbin.
The family would like to give a special thanks to her caregiver, Cynthia Chambless and also the staff of Heartland Hospice and the 4th floor nursing staff of Coliseum Hospital.
Macon Memorial Park Funeral Home and Cemetery has of the arrangements.
Published in The Telegraph on Mar. 29, 2019