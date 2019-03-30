Margaret Mote Suttles
Macon , GA- Margaret Mote Suttles, 80, passed away on Thursday, March 28, 2019. A graveside service will be held on Saturday, March 30, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Macon Memorial Park Cemetery with the Rev. Ron Holland officiating. The family will greet friends from 10:00 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. at Macon Memorial Park Funeral Home.
Published in The Telegraph on Mar. 30, 2019