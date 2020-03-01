Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Margaret O'Neal Lewis. View Sign Service Information Striffler-Hamby Mortuary 4071 Macon Road Columbus , GA 31907 (706)-563-2372 Celebration of Life 2:00 PM Trinity Episcopal Church Send Flowers Obituary



May 11, 1930 - February 28, 2020

Columbus, Georgia- Margaret O'Neal Lewis died peacefully at her home on February 28, 2020, surrounded by her family. A celebration of her life will be held on Monday, March 2, 2020 at 2:00pm at Trinity Episcopal Church with The Reverend Tim Graham officiating. A private burial will be held at Parkhill Cemetery.

Margaret was born on May 11, 1930 to the late Benjamin Pascal O'Neal Jr. and Margaret Wise O'Neal. She graduated from Miller High School in Macon, Georgia, and attended Duke University in Durham, North Carolina. Margaret married David Gawley Lewis Jr. on October 26, 1951. Together they had five children, ten grandchildren, and five great-grandchildren. She was a lifelong Episcopalian and a member of Trinity Episcopal Church and its Flower Guild in Columbus, Georgia. Margaret was a member of the Junto Study Club, a former board member of The Columbus Symphony and The Girls Club of Columbus, board member Emeritus of Paws Humane, board member Emeritus of the Columbus Botanical Gardens, and a member of The National Society of the Colonial Dames of America in the state of Georgia. Margaret enjoyed traveling, playing bridge, arranging flowers, painting and being with her family and many friends.

Margaret was proceeded in death by her parents, her husband David G. Lewis Jr., a son, Lamar Kilgore Lewis, and two brothers, Benjamin Pascal O'Neal III, and Giles Hardeman O'Neal. She is survived by her four children Barbara Lewis Houser, Carol Lewis Brown (Stuart), Lisa Lewis Armstrong (Brad), and David Gawley Lewis III (Shannon); her grandchildren Rem Houser (Cindy), David Houser, Lamar Parry (Artie), Ewing Ballard (Mary), Mathes Ballard (Caitlin), Robert Armstrong (Corbin), Matthew Armstrong, Maggie Braucher (John), Reid Lewis, Grace Lewis and five great-grandchildren. The family would like to thank Pat Averett and Ralph Griggs for the love and care they gave the family over the years. Also thank you to her loving caretakers Barbara Hughes, Sabrina Johnson, Shuron Drew, Verlinda Hill, and Hazel Granison.

In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Trinity Episcopal Church, PAWS Humane, or a charity of their choosing. Arrangements are entrusted to Striffler-Hamby Mortuary of Columbus, Georgia





