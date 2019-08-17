Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Margaret Parker "Peggy" Brauneck. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Margaret "Peggy" Parker Brauneck

March 18, 1928 - August 16, 2019

Macon, GA- Peggy Brauneck, 91, of Macon GA, went to be with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on August 16, 2019. She is predeceased by her husband, Christian F. Brauneck, her only sibling William R. Parker, and her parents, William L. & Margaret Q. Parker.

Born in Tallahassee, FL, she spent most of her life in Macon. She retired from the banking business but not before opening Peggy's Attic with her friend, Peggy Jean Yates, to help people furnish their homes at reasonable prices. She closed that business after 20 years, at age 79.

Quite frankly, there was absolutely no one else like Peggy, who also was a long-term cancer survivor three times over.

We very fondly remember the many, many family gatherings that she arranged, participated in, and loved so much. So many great conversations, great food, and lots of laughter & love. Love was an important word not only in her extensive vocabulary – by the way, she was a phenomenal Scrabble player – it was also foremost in her everyday interactions with people. No one who met her could deny that Peggy showed unconditional love to everyone. Her children are especially blessed to have been raised and loved by this strong, wonderful, Godly woman.

She adored all flowers and plants. Her gorgeous yard with its fantastic ornamental flower garden and collection of bird houses, was where she found earthly peace. Peggy had a talent for making beautiful flower arrangements.

Peggy also extended her love to donating to many charities. In lieu of flowers, please donate to your favorite charities in loving memory of her.

She is survived by these loving family members: Children - Fred Brauneck; Suzi Schatzman, Atlanta; and Doug Brauneck, Pace, FL. Grandchildren - Carling (Victoria) Schatzman; Christie Schatzman, Atlanta; and Christian F. Brauneck II, Atami, Japan. Great grandchild - Addison Chapman, Savannah. Nieces - Karen (Mike) Vincent, Honduras, and their two children Ginnie and Billy; Carol (Cary) Tanrath, Savannah, and their three children Jackie, Melinda and Rylie. Nephew - Mark Parker, Tampa.

She also leaves behind many dear friends.

A celebration of life will be announced and held at a later date.





