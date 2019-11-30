Margaret Rowland Purdee
November 29, 1935 - November 28, 2019
Macon, GA- Margaret Rowland Purdee, 83, passed away on Thursday, November 28, 2019. A Celebration of her life will be held on Monday, December 2, 2019 at Noon in the chapel of Macon Memorial Park Funeral Home. Burial will be in Macon Memorial Park Cemetery with the Rev. Tim Kelly officiating. The family will greet friends on Sunday, December 1, 2019 from 7:00 to 9:00 p.m. at Macon Memorial Park Funeral Home.
Margaret was born in Glenwood, GA to the late James Morris and Lizzie Gillis Rowland. She was preceded in death by her husband, Cullen James Purdee, daughter, Sheryl P. Webb, siblings, Margie Rowland, Juanita Collins, Jack Rowland, Sara Stripling, and Harvey D. Rowland. She was a member of the Gray Church of God. She was retired from the Medical Center of Central Georgia as an Operating Room Technician and she also sat in on the first Open Heart Surgery in Macon, Georgia. She was a devoted and loving, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, great great grandmother, sister and aunt.
She is survived by her children, Shawn (Sonja) Purdee, Donna Davis, grandchildren, James Richard Webb, Brannen Shawn Purdee, Nicholas Cullen Purdee, and Jerry Shannon Webb, numerous great great and great grandchildren, and brother, Larry (Andra) Grinstead and several nieces and nephews.
Published in The Telegraph on Nov. 30, 2019