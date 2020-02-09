Margaret Ruth Gillespie Harnack
February 11, 1921 - February 4, 2020
Macon, GA- Margaret Ruth Gillespie Harnack, 98, passed away on February 4, 2020.
Her wishes were to have a private burial. She joins her husband, James Taylor Harnack, at Georgia Veterans Memorial Cemetery. They were married 67 years.
Always wearing a smile, Ruth loved gardening, bridge, and building the stone walls and walks that surround her Macon home. And any time was ice cream time!
Born in Fallston, PA, Ruth graduated from Geneva College with a degree in education. Following graduation, Westinghouse Electric recruited Ruth and sent her to graduate school at Carnegie Tech in Pittsburgh, PA. She spent her entire career working for Westinghouse in NJ as a research scientist and inventor.
Following her retirement, Ruth and Jim moved to Macon, GA.
She is survived by her loving sister, Lena Mae Gillespie George of Macon. Her many nieces, nephews, and families live throughout the country.
Please visit www.monroecountymemorialchapel.com to express tributes.
Monroe County Memorial Chapel has charge of arrangements.
View the online memorial for Margaret Ruth Gillespie Harnack
Published in The Telegraph on Feb. 9, 2020