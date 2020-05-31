Margaret Skaff Rooks
Margaret Skaff Rooks
February 4, 1931 - May 22, 2020
Macon, GA- Margaret Rooks passed peacefully due to natural causes at the age of 89, after living with dementia. She was the proud daughter of Syrian Immigrants, David and Mary Skaff. Margaret was born and raised in Jacksonville, Florida.
She loved watching most sports but her favorite motto was "God, Family and Football" and her favorite team was the Florida Gators.
The family would like to thank the staff at Madison Heights Memory Care Center of Macon, Georgia for their loving care and support.
Margaret was predeceased by the love of her life, Carl Q. Rooks – her husband of 67 years. They are survived by their children: Timothy (Cyndi) Rooks; Carla Rooks; Andrew Rooks; Mary (Mark) McMahon; Beverly Rooks Roach; Ron (Kristi) Rooks. Margaret also leaves 12 grandchildren; 3 great-grandchildren; her dear cousin, Father Anthony Sebra; her devoted sister-in-law, Audrey Skaff; nephews, nieces, cousins and friends.
A private Funeral Mass will be held for family only. This Mass will be live-streamed on-line on Friday, June 5, 2020 at 1pm at the following web address: https://youtu.be/Kwr55J73gBg
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Margaret's name to Holy Family Catholic Church, 9800 Baymeadows Rd, Jacksonville, FL 32256 or St. Joseph Catholic Church, 830 Poplar St, Macon, GA 31201.
Arrangements handled by Corey-Kerlin Funeral Home, Jacksonville, Florida. www.corey-kerlin.com.


View the online memorial for Margaret Skaff Rooks


Published in The Telegraph on May 31, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Corey-Kerlin Funeral Homes & Crematory - Jacksonville
940 Cesery Boulevard
Jacksonville, FL 32211
904-744-8422
May 28, 2020
Margaret was a long-time friend of my Mom Barbara Anders McLean. On her behalf I send deepest sympathy , hugs and many prayers to her family. God bless all of you RIP Margaret
Nancy McLean Mortimer
Acquaintance
May 27, 2020
Margaret was such a wonderful person i will always remember her great laugh and her love that she had for her family and always treated me as part of the family and i always enjoyed spending time with her and Carl they were so much fun'love and prayers for the family.
Cathy Mcneil (Vestal)
