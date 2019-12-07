Margaret Stewart Perdue
October 2, 1923 - December 5, 2019
Warner Robins, Georgia- Margaret Stewart Perdue peacefully passed away on the evening of Thursday, December 5, 2019, at Pine Pointe Hospice in Macon. She was 96 years old. The daughter of the late Joseph L. and Maggie T. Stewart, Margaret was born in Lisman, Alabama. She was a gifted homemaker and raised four wonderful children, Douglas, Randall, Carol, and Martin. A woman of strong Christian values, Margaret was a devoted member of Shirley Hills Baptist Church. She will be remembered for being a faithful and loving wife, mother, and friend.
In addition to her parents, Margaret was preceded in death by her first husband, Richard A. Fromm; and her second husband, Hillary Perdue.
Her memory will forever be treasured by her children, Douglas Fromm of Roswell; Randall Fromm of Dacula; Carol Strom of Big Sky, Montana; and Martin Fromm of Missoula, Montana; many grandchildren and great-grandchildren; and sister, Joanne Slater of Mobile, Alabama.
Visitation will be Monday, December 9, 2019, from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at McCullough Funeral Home. A funeral service celebrating the life of Mrs. Perdue will be held Tuesday, December 10, 2019, at 12:00 p.m. in the chapel of McCullough Funeral Home with additional visitation time one hour prior to her service. Afterward, Mrs. Perdue will be laid to rest in Andersonville National Cemetery.
Published in The Telegraph on Dec. 7, 2019