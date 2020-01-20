Margaret "Pat" Thompson
July 21, 1936 - January 18, 2020
Bonaire, GA- Bonaire, GA – Margaret Patricia (Nolen) Thompson passed away at the Heart of Georgia Hospice on January 18, 2020 at the age of 83.
Pat was born in Tuscaloosa, Alabama on July 21, 1936 and is predeceased with her father and mother, William Howard Nolen and Dovie Irene Nolen.
Pat is lovingly remembered by her loving and Godly husband, Wessie David Thompson, Sr. of 65 years. Children: Wessie David Thompson, Jr. (Rose), Joy Lynne Cookson (Ray) and Rick Thompson (Teresa); grandchildren: Jonathan Cookson, Christie Cookson, Amber Jennings, Ryan Molton, Brittany Prather and her 13 great-grandchildren.
Pat worked and served at the Robins Air Force Base for 31 years and retired at the age of 59.
Pat enjoyed hobbies that consisted of fishing, RVing and arrowhead hunting. Pat attended Second Baptist Church and was a member of Faith Builders Sunday School Class.
Pat was a stroke survivor for 23 years leaving her wheelchair bound but that did not define who she was. Pat is remembered by her heart touching smile and the twinkle in her eyes. Pat has left a legacy for all her loved ones with a spirit on fire for the Lord.
A visitation will be held at Burpee-Scott on Tuesday, January 21, 2020 from 6:00 – 8:00 pm. The funeral service will also be held at Burpee-Scott on Wednesday, January 22, 2020 at 11:00 am with interment immediately following at Magnolia Park Cemetery.
With honor, Burpee-Scott Memorial Chapel & Crematory has been entrusted with arrangements.
Published in The Telegraph on Jan. 20, 2020