Margarete "Margie" Grinstead
April 13, 1939 - August 21, 2020
Warner Robins, Georgia- Margarete "Margie" Grinstead passed away on Friday, August 21, 2020. She was 81 years old.
Born on April 13, 1939, in Gerbstedt, Germany, Margie was the daughter of the late Rudolf (Martha) Hesse and Margarete Löffler.
As an 18 year old, Margie made her daring escape in 1957 from East Germany to the west while at risk of imprisonment. She left behind all that she knew and loved, including her family in exchange for freedom from socialism. Her family later acknowledged and admired her courage to risk it all for freedom. On June 1, 1979, she was united in marriage to Mark Grinstead, who was stationed in West Germany. The young couple made their move to Virginia that same year, and later to Warner Robins in 1998.
Margie was a member of the Warner Robins Arts Association for several years. She used her many talents to create beautiful, award winning crafts. She was known for her cooking, baking, and her gardening. Margie was especially fond of the Gloriosa "Flame Lily."
Her faith and love of God carried her through the many twists and turns of life. Margie cared deeply for others and enjoyed making people feel good, especially those in need. Her compassion for the sick and needy led her to volunteer for the Red Cross. Margie also could not turn away a stray animal, and rescued many.
She enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren, Nick, Karlie, Jason, Tabitha, Tina, Joshua, Raechel, and Brody.
She will be deeply missed by her husband; Mark; daughters; Alana (Carl) Gage, Diane (Andrew) Wiggins; Cynthia (John) Lemis, Donna (Steven) Garwood; and also her son, Kenny (Christine) Forkers.
Her memory will carry on by the stories that will continue to be shared with family and friends.
Visitation will be Saturday, August 29, 2020 from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at McCullough Funeral Home. A funeral service will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Sunday, August 30, 2020, in the chapel of McCullough Funeral Home. Afterward, Mrs. Grinstead will be laid to rest in Magnolia Park Cemetery.
