Margie Ann Hester Tidwell
August 6, 1947 - January 18, 2020
Lizella, GA- Margie Ann Hester Tidwell, 72, went to meet her Lord on Saturday, January 18, 2020. A celebration of her life will be held on Thursday, January 23, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. in the Chapel of Macon Memorial Park Funeral Home. The family will greet friends from Noon to service time. Burial will be in Macon Memorial Park Cemetery with the Rev. Russ Bozeman and the Rev. Ricky Tidwell officiating. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Fellowship Church, 4967 Sandy Point Road, Lizella GA 31052.
Margie was born in Macon, GA to the late Jack W. Hester Sr., and Mary Elizabeth Leverett Hester Wilkes. She was preceded in death by her son, Ricky Paul Tidwell and brother, Jack W. Hester, Jr. Margie was a member of Fellowship Church. She was a devoted and loving wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, sister and aunt.
She is survived by her husband, Emory Tidwell, daughter, Bonnie (Russell) Payne, three grandchildren, Amanda L. Beck, Michael Payne and Courtney Tidwell, two great grandchildren, Allison and Laila, and several nieces and nephews.
Visit www.maconmp.com to express condolences.
Macon Memorial Park Funeral Home and Cemetery has charge of arrangements.
View the online memorial for Margie Ann Hester Tidwell
Published in The Telegraph on Jan. 22, 2020