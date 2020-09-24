Mama,

There’s not a day that goes by that I don’t think of you. You have always been my biggest fan and my best friend. I love you so very much and this isn’t goodbye, it’s I’ll see ya later. Up to the sky and down to the ground. Heaven is so much sweeter with you up there. I’ll love you until I see you again and then we’ll spend eternity together.

Always and forever, your baby girl.

Emily Hancock

