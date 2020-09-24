Margie Ann Nipper
April 21, 1943 - September 14, 2020
Macon, GA- Margie Nipper went home to be with our Lord September 14th, 2020. She was 77 years young passed away Monday at Heart of Georgia Hospice in Perry, GA.
Margie's Memorial Service will be Saturday, September 26th at 11:00 at Tattnall Square Baptist Church.
Margie was born in Murfreesboro, Tn. She retired from Walmart as Personnel Manager. She was a member of Golden Isle Church of God, loved reading her Bible and listening to her music. She dearly loved her family, was a member of The Red Hat where she had tons of fun. Above all she was an avid Alabama fan always there for every game calling us yelling Roll Tide, loved working in her garden. Christmas was her favorite and best holiday ever.
Survivors include her sister Betty N Bentley, 3 children Keith (Gwen) Lott, Dewayne (Kim) Paul, Emily (Brian) Hancock,10 grandchildren, 2 greatgrandchildren, 3 nephews, 3 nieces, 9 great nieces and nephews; preceded in death mother Christine Nipper, father Frank L Nipper Sr, brother Frank L. Nipper Jr., sister Barbara Ray, nephew Josh Gabany.
In lieu of flowers make contributions to Heart of Georgia Hospice, 103 Westridge Dr. Warner Robins, GA 31008 #478-953-5161 "In Memory of Margie Nipper'.
Please visit www.monroecountymemorialchapel.com
to express tributes.
Monroe County Memorial Chapel has charge of arrangements. View the online memorial for Margie Ann Nipper