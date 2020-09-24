1/1
Margie Ann Nipper
1943 - 2020
Margie Ann Nipper
April 21, 1943 - September 14, 2020
Macon, GA- Margie Nipper went home to be with our Lord September 14th, 2020. She was 77 years young passed away Monday at Heart of Georgia Hospice in Perry, GA.
Margie's Memorial Service will be Saturday, September 26th at 11:00 at Tattnall Square Baptist Church.
Margie was born in Murfreesboro, Tn. She retired from Walmart as Personnel Manager. She was a member of Golden Isle Church of God, loved reading her Bible and listening to her music. She dearly loved her family, was a member of The Red Hat where she had tons of fun. Above all she was an avid Alabama fan always there for every game calling us yelling Roll Tide, loved working in her garden. Christmas was her favorite and best holiday ever.
Survivors include her sister Betty N Bentley, 3 children Keith (Gwen) Lott, Dewayne (Kim) Paul, Emily (Brian) Hancock,10 grandchildren, 2 greatgrandchildren, 3 nephews, 3 nieces, 9 great nieces and nephews; preceded in death mother Christine Nipper, father Frank L Nipper Sr, brother Frank L. Nipper Jr., sister Barbara Ray, nephew Josh Gabany.
In lieu of flowers make contributions to Heart of Georgia Hospice, 103 Westridge Dr. Warner Robins, GA 31008 #478-953-5161 "In Memory of Margie Nipper'.
Please visit www.monroecountymemorialchapel.com to express tributes.
Monroe County Memorial Chapel has charge of arrangements.


View the online memorial for Margie Ann Nipper


Published in The Telegraph on Sep. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
26
Memorial service
11:00 AM
Tattnall Square Baptist Church
Funeral services provided by
Monroe County Memorial Chapel
86 W. Main St.
Forsyth, GA 31029
478-994-4266
Memories & Condolences
September 23, 2020
You are now HOME, Mrs. Margie. We will meet again, I am sure. Love you, Kathy and Lamar Davis.
kathy davis
Friend
September 23, 2020
Kimberly Randall
Coworker
September 22, 2020
Mama,
There’s not a day that goes by that I don’t think of you. You have always been my biggest fan and my best friend. I love you so very much and this isn’t goodbye, it’s I’ll see ya later. Up to the sky and down to the ground. Heaven is so much sweeter with you up there. I’ll love you until I see you again and then we’ll spend eternity together.
Always and forever, your baby girl.
Emily Hancock
Family
September 21, 2020
2 Corinthians 5:8 Yes, we are of good courage, and we would rather be absent from the body and at home with the Lord. I thank God everyday that he gave me the time I had to spend with you. I know where you are and I'll see you one fine day on those crystal shores in sweet Heaven above. To the moon and back, I love you Mom!
Keith Lott
Son
September 21, 2020
My condolences to the family . May you find comfort in your treasured memories
and Gods promise to return our loved ones . 1st Thessalonians 4 : 13 & 14 .
September 17, 2020
I'm so sorry for your lose. We all loved Margie. I'm sure she'll be sorely missed.
Steve Bentley
