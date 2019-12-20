MARGIE COSTELLO
WARNER ROBINS, GA- Margaret Marie "Margie" Costello, 60, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, December 18, 2019. Services will be on Monday, December 30, 2019, at Watson-Hunt Funeral Home with the Visitation beginning at 2:00 p.m. and the Memorial Service beginning at 3:00 p.m.
Margie was born at the Naval Base in Guantanamo Bay, Cuba, and graduated from Sawgus High School in California. She moved to Georgia when her step-father was transferred to work at Robins Air Force Base in Warner Robins. Margie worked at McDonald's for several years and at Wellston Pawn. She was a hard worker. She was predeceased by her father, John Costello; and her step-father, Jewel Melvin.
Survivors included her mother, Edna Melvin; her sons, Nathaniel Costello (Crystal) and R.J. Costello; 3 grandchildren; a brother, John T. Costello (Kathy); a sister, Sharon Hoisington (Fiancée – Robin Hartley); and 3 nephews.
