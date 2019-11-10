Margie Delaney Davis
August 6, 1928 - November 7, 2019
Macon , GA- Margie Delaney Davis, 91, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Thursday, November 7, 2019. A Celebration of her life will be held Saturday, November 16, 2019 at First Baptist Church of Christ at 2:00 pm with Rev. Scott Dickinson officiating. Burial will be private. The family will greet friends following the service at the church. Those who wish may make donations to First Baptist Church of Christ, 511 High Pl., Macon, 31201.
Margie was born in Coolidge, Georgia to the late Thomas Delaney and Elizabeth Moseley Delaney. She was preceded in death by her husband of 64 years, Jack L. Davis. She was a member of her beloved First Baptist Church of Christ and Seekers Sunday School. Margie enjoyed playing golf and was President of the Ladies Golf Association at Riverside Golf and Country Club for many years. She enjoyed spending time with those most important to her, her family.
Left to cherish her memory daughter, Patty Davis Harris; sons, Joe Davis and Jack Davis, Jr.; grandchildren, Jessica Harris Savant, and Laura Kaitlin Herring; great grandchildren, Elaina Graham, Adalynn Herring, Braelynn Herring and Aarya Savant.
Macon Memorial Park Funeral Home and Cemetery will have charge of the arrangements.
Published in The Telegraph from Nov. 10 to Nov. 13, 2019