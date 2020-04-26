Margie Jean Wall (1933 - 2020)
    - Mary Keys
    - Dick and Donna Heard
FairHaven Funeral Home and Cremation Services
4989 Mount Pleasant Church Rd.
Macon, GA
31216
(478)-788-2929
Margie Jean Wall
April 17, 1933 - April 22, 2020
Lizella, Georgia- Margie Jean Wall, 87, of Lizella, passed away on Wednesday, April 22, 2020. A private graveside service was held on Friday, April 24, in Riverside Cemetery. A memorial service for the public will be held on a later date.
Mrs. Wall was born on April 17 ,1933, in Chattanooga, Tennessee. She was the owner operator of Satin and Roses Wedding Design and Planning. Mrs. Wall also worked as the concession's manager at Echeconnee Motocross. She spent much of her free time working with arts and crafts, making dolls, and dealing with ceramics. Mrs. Wall was a super friend, a great mom, and a terrific nana. She will be missed by all that knew and loved her.
Mrs. Wall was preceded in death by her husband of 60 years, Jessie Roy Wall.
Mrs. Wall is survived by her daughter, Janice Hathaway (Mark); son, David Wall; grandchildren, Dwayne Bone, Jennifer Bone Knapp (Jake), Megan Wall, Destiny Hathaway, and Trevor Hathaway; great-grandchildren, Madison Hathaway and Sebastian Hathaway; and nieces, Laurie Hamlin and Paulette Jawish (Khaled).
FairHaven Funeral Home and Cremation Services has charge of arrangements.


Published in The Telegraph on Apr. 26, 2020
