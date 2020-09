Margie Zellner OgletreeMarch 25, 1924 - September 5, 2020Macon, GA- With great sadness and heavy hearts, the family of Margie Zellner Ogletree announce her passing on September 5, 2020, at the age of 96.Graveside services for Margie "MAMA" Ogletree are 11:00AM, Friday, September 11, 2020, at Middle Georgia Memory Gardens, Joycliff Road, Macon, Georgia. Mrs. Ogletree was preceded in death by her husband Rufus Ogletree, Sr.; daughter, Evelyn Ogletree Booker; sons, Rufus Ogletree, Jr. and Bennie Lewis Ogletree.Mrs. Ogletree will be remembered and cherished by daughters, Sheila Ogletree-Tillman, and Deborah Ogletree; sons, Robert (Sue) Ogletree and Willie Frank Ogletree; sisters, Bernice Zellner and Lillian Banks.The family may be contacted at 325 Christina Court, Macon, Ga., 31217. HICKS & Sons Mortuary, Macon