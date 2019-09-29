Margie Shelley Miller
January 7, 1924 - September 27, 2019
Butler, GA- Margie Shelley Miller, 95, went to be with her Lord and Savior, Friday, September 27, 2019. Graveside services will be held Monday, September 30, 2019 at 11:00am in Macon Memorial Park Cemetery with Rev. Mike Brandenburg officiating. A memorial service will follow on Monday at 2:30pm at First Baptist Church of Butler in Butler, Georgia. The family will greet friends Monday from 10:00am until 10:45am at Macon Memorial Park Funeral Home. There will also be a time of visitation Sunday, from 4:00pm-6:00pm at the residence of Donna Maddox Lail, 1 Marshall Street, Butler, Georgia, 31006.
Margie was born in Macon and was predeceased by her husband, James Willis Miller. She was an Office Manager for Salvation Army for many years. Margie leaves behind a host of family members.
Published in The Telegraph on Sept. 29, 2019