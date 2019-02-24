Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Margie Suber Williams. View Sign



September 23, 1927 - February 22, 2019

Byron,

GA- Margie Suber Williams went to live in Heaven on February 22, 2019. She wished to leave the message that you never know when your time on earth will be over, so now is the time to make Jesus your Lord and Savior. Family, friends, and angels will be waiting for you at Heaven's gates.

Margie was the oldest daughter of M. P. and Martha Suber and grew up in Colquitt County. She loved children and music and spent her young adult years teaching school and piano. After living in Moultrie for many years, then Atlanta, and Huntsville, AL, she and her late husband, John W. Williams Jr. settled in Byron, where they were members of the Byron Baptist Church for over 40 years.

She was preceded in death by her sisters, Bettye Jones of Moultrie, and Barbara Scoggins of Kingsport, TN. Her loving children are Penelope and Ray McDonald of Ponte Vedra Beach, FL, Deborah Harrison of Blairsville, and John (Tony) Williams of Byron. She also leaves three grandsons, John, Alex, and Ted McDonald, two nieces, Monica Jones and Kathy Scoggins, and seven nephews, Lanny, Alan, and Brett Jones, Brian Scoggins, and David, Jay, and Len Carlton, who are sons of her in-laws, Joyce and James Carlton.

Graveside rites will be held at Byron City Cemetery, 100 Murdock Lane in Byron, at 2:00PM on Monday, February 25, 2019. Rooks Funeral Home in Byron is in charge of arrangements.





