Margie White Marlow (1944 - 2019)
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Margie White Marlow.
Service Information
Hart's Mortuary and Crematory
765 Cherry Street
Macon, GA
31201
(478)-746-4321
Visitation
Saturday, May 4, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Haddock Baptist Church
180 Ethridge Rd
Haddock, GA
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, May 4, 2019
11:00 AM
Haddock Baptist Church
180 Ethridge Rd
Haddock, GA
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

Margie White Marlow
June 25, 1944 - May 1, 2019
Haddock, GA- Margie White Marlow, 74, of Haddock, passed away May 1, 2019. Funeral services will be held Saturday, May 4, 2019, 11 AM at Haddock Baptist Church, 180 Ethridge Rd, Haddock, GA 31033, with Dr. Ron McClung officiating. The family will greet friends at the church from 10 AM until 11AM. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Haddock Baptist Church.
Please visit www.hartsmort.com to read the full obituary and sign the online registry.
Hart's Mortuary, Jones County Chapel, 307 Pecan Lane, Gray GA has charge of arrangements.


View the online memorial for Margie White Marlow
logo
Published in The Telegraph on May 3, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral Home Details