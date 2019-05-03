Margie White Marlow
June 25, 1944 - May 1, 2019
Haddock, GA- Margie White Marlow, 74, of Haddock, passed away May 1, 2019. Funeral services will be held Saturday, May 4, 2019, 11 AM at Haddock Baptist Church, 180 Ethridge Rd, Haddock, GA 31033, with Dr. Ron McClung officiating. The family will greet friends at the church from 10 AM until 11AM. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Haddock Baptist Church.
Hart's Mortuary, Jones County Chapel, 307 Pecan Lane, Gray GA has charge of arrangements.
Published in The Telegraph on May 3, 2019