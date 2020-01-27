Marguriete Bridges Aycock
September 14, 1931 - January 25, 2020
Kathleen, Georgia- On January 25, 2020, Marguriete Bridges Aycock passed away at the age of 88 at home under the loving care of her son, Johnny Aycock.
Marguriete was born to Clemmie Lillian Lord Bridges and Herbert Lugene Bridges on September 14, 1931, in Dublin, Georgia. She was raised on a farm in Montrose, Georgia, and after she married the love of her life, William Clinton Aycock, Sr., she went to cosmetology school and later opened her own shop.
Marguriete loved gardening and yard work as was evidenced by her lovely yard. She also loved bowling, fishing, redecorating, and cooking, but most of all, she loved her children and extended families.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband Clinton Aycock, and 6 siblings: Lillie Mae Francis, Mable Thompson, Gene Bridges, Patsy Carter, Mary Rowe and Herbert "JR" Bridges, Jr.
She is survived by her sons Bill Aycock (Lisa), Johnny Aycock; daughter Margie Singletary; sisters Ruth Raffield, Doris Dixon; 7 grandchildren and numerous greats.
A memorial service celebrating the life of Mrs. Aycock will be held at a later date.
