Maria Bianca Care

May 06, 1928 - October 26, 2019

Fernandina Beach, Florida- Maria B. Care, 91, of Fernandina Beach, FL passed away on October 26, 2019. Funeral Service will be held on Saturday, November 2 at St. Joseph's Catholic Church at 1:00 pm. There will be a prayer service at Harts on Friday evening at 7:00 pm. The family will receive guests starting at 6 pm before the prayer service.

Maria was born in Southern Italy on May 6, 1928. She bravely immigrated to the US in 1956, along with her husband and two small children, in order to provide a better life for her family. She lived in Philadelphia until 1997 when she moved to Macon to be with her children and grandchildren. Macon was her home for 14 years until the whole family moved once more to Florida.

Maria's favorite thing to do was to cook, especially for family and her beloved friends. She was a true Italian grandmother to all.

She is preceded in death by her husband Giuseppe who passed in 1997.

She is survived by her children, daughter and son in law, Josie and Kenneth Son; her son and daughter in law, Raphael and Jackie Care; grandchildren, AJ and Christina Son, and miss Amelia Son; and her great grandson, Angelo J Son.

In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to:

Community Hospice of NE FL

1348 South 18th St

Suite 101

Medical Office Bldg B

Fernandina Beach, FL. 32034





Published in The Telegraph on Oct. 30, 2019

