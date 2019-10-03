Marian Paula Upshaw
December 25, 1938 - October 2, 2019
Bonaire, GA- Marian Paula Upshaw passed away peacefully on Wednesday, October 2, 2019 at her home in Bonaire, GA. A funeral service celebrating her life will be held at 1:00 pm on Friday, October 4, 2019 at Burpee-Scott Memorial Chapel & Crematory. A visitation for family and friends will be held from 11:00 am to 1:00 pm on the day of the service. Marian will then be laid to rest at Byron City Cemetery following the service. The Reverend Lane Collins will officiate.
Marian was a long-time resident of Byron, GA and worked as the secretary of Byron Baptist Church for thirty years. She was born December 25, 1938 in Thomaston, GA to Paul and Thelma (Andrews) Etchison. She was very active for many years with the Women's Missionary Union and Sunshine Scatters class at Byron Baptist. Marian spent most of her adult life as a caregiver. She took great care of her mother in her later years, her husband after his heart attack and her daughter, Beth, until she wasn't able take care of her anymore. In addition to her parents, she is predeceased by her husband of forty years, Noah Upshaw and infant daughter, Caryl Moss.
Marian is survived by her sons, Paul (Paula) of Bonaire, GA and Neil (Londa) of Greenwood, SC and her daughter, Beth Upshaw of Macon, GA. She is also survived by six grandchildren; Drew Upshaw, Taylor Upshaw, Grace Roberts (Matt), Olivia McLean, Kristi Gobble (Tim), Kara Key and Matthew Disney. She is also survived by six great grandchildren and numerous cousins.
Published in The Telegraph on Oct. 3, 2019