Marianne Stadler Potter
December 25, 1935 - April 27, 2019
Gray, GA- Marianne Stadler Potter, 83, passed away Saturday, April 27, 2019. A Funeral Mass will be held Thursday, May 2, 2019 at 11:00am at Holy Spirit Catholic Church with Father David Koetter officiating. Burial will follow in Macon Memorial Park Cemetery. The family will greet friends from 6:00pm until 8:00pm Wednesday night at Macon Memorial Park Funeral Home. A reception will be held following the interment at Holy Spirit Catholic Church in the social hall. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Holy Spirit Catholic Church, 4074 Chambers Road, Macon, 31206, or Second Life Atlanta, benefiting homeless pets, http://secondlifeatlanta.org/donate/monetary-donations/tribute-donations.
Published in The Telegraph on May 1, 2019