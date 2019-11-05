Marie Banknell Lee
Jesup, Ga- Marie Banknell Lee, 68 of Jesup passed away on October 24, 2019. The Bibb County native and resident had lived in Jesup the past couple of years.
Memorial services are incomplete at this time and the family does request memorial donations be made to Hospice of South Georgia, 1625 Sunset Blvd., Jesup, Ga 31545.
Rinehart and Sons Funeral Home of Jesup is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Telegraph on Nov. 5, 2019