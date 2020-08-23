Marie Boyd JohnsonMay 20, 1929 - August 17, 2020Macon, GA- Graveside services for Marie B. Johnson are 11:00 AM Tuesday, August 25, 2020 in Middle Georgia Memory Gardens.Marie B. Johnson was born May 20, 1929 the daughter of the late Douglas and Maggie Lee Boyd. She was a member of Bethel C.M.E. Church. She transitioned on Monday, August 17, 2020 and was preceded in death by a sister, Beatrice Parker.Survivors include: children, Weldon Johnson and Gilda "Jill" Johnson; six grandchildren and eleven great-grandchildren; sisters, Mary Boyd and Jean Boyd.Hutchings Service.