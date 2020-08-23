1/1
Marie Boyd Johnson
1929 - 2020
May 20, 1929 - August 17, 2020
Macon, GA- Graveside services for Marie B. Johnson are 11:00 AM Tuesday, August 25, 2020 in Middle Georgia Memory Gardens.
Marie B. Johnson was born May 20, 1929 the daughter of the late Douglas and Maggie Lee Boyd. She was a member of Bethel C.M.E. Church. She transitioned on Monday, August 17, 2020 and was preceded in death by a sister, Beatrice Parker.
Survivors include: children, Weldon Johnson and Gilda "Jill" Johnson; six grandchildren and eleven great-grandchildren; sisters, Mary Boyd and Jean Boyd.
Hutchings Service.


View the online memorial for Marie Boyd Johnson


Published in The Telegraph from Aug. 23 to Aug. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
25
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Middle Georgia Memory Gardens
Funeral services provided by
Hutchings Funeral Home, Inc.
536 New Street
Macon, GA 31201
(478) 743-1212
August 20, 2020
I thank God for my Aunt Marie and the memories and lessons she gave our family.
Psalm 116:15 (Lannie & Milton Johnson’s son)
David Johnson
Family
August 20, 2020
Condolences to my cousins Jill and Weldon on the loss of aunt Marie. Hold on to the memories in your heart...She is always in your heart. God will comfort you in his loving arms. Love your cousins in Michigan
rosalind johnson brown
Family
