Marie D. Lewis
1939 - 2020
September 26, 1939 - July 25, 2020
Macon, GA- Marie D. Lewis, 80, passed away on Saturday, July 25, 2020. A graveside service will be held on Wednesday, July 29, 2020 at XXXX at Evergreen Cemetery with the Rev. Glenn Haskins officiating.
Marie was born in Waycross, Georgia to the late James Bell and Virginia Marie Davis. She was preceded in death by her siblings, twin brother, Jimmy Lee Davis, Barbara (Bobby) Hill, Charles Dyer, Billy Dyer and JoLynn Nagle. Marie loved flowers and cooking. She was a devoted and loving wife, mother, sister and aunt.
She is survived by her husband, Dr. Charles J. Lewis of Macon, daughter, Julie Greene and son, Timothy Greene, brother-in-law, John Nagle and several nieces and nephews.
Visit www.snowsmacon.com to express condolences.
Snow's Memorial Chapel, Bass Road has charge of the arrangements.


Published in The Telegraph on Jul. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Snow's Memorial Chapel - Cherry Chapel
746 Cherry Street
Macon, GA 31201
4787437417
