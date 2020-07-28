Marie D. Lewis
September 26, 1939 - July 25, 2020
Macon, GA- Marie D. Lewis, 80, passed away on Saturday, July 25, 2020. A graveside service will be held on Wednesday, July 29, 2020 at XXXX at Evergreen Cemetery with the Rev. Glenn Haskins officiating.
Marie was born in Waycross, Georgia to the late James Bell and Virginia Marie Davis. She was preceded in death by her siblings, twin brother, Jimmy Lee Davis, Barbara (Bobby) Hill, Charles Dyer, Billy Dyer and JoLynn Nagle. Marie loved flowers and cooking. She was a devoted and loving wife, mother, sister and aunt.
She is survived by her husband, Dr. Charles J. Lewis of Macon, daughter, Julie Greene and son, Timothy Greene, brother-in-law, John Nagle and several nieces and nephews.
