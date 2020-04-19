Marie D. Zuber
December 25, 1930 - April 15, 2020
Warner Robins, GA- On the evening of Wednesday, April 15, 2020, Marie Dean Zuber, 89, joined her Lord and Savior in heaven.
Ms. Zuber was born on December 25, 1930 in Hicksville, Ohio to the late Charles and Eva Tanner Crouse. A 1951 graduate of Robinhood School of Nursing, she was president of her class. However, she left her nursing career behind to devote her life to raising her growing family. She loved reading mystery novels and solving crossword puzzles, but her greatest passions in life were her family and honoring her Lord. She was preceded in death by her daughter, Wendy Zuber.
Her memory will forever be treasured by her loving children, Debra Zuber of Warner Robins and David Zuber (Tonia) of Bossier City, Louisiana; her grandchildren, Tina Osborn and Elisa Evans (Wesley); and great-granddaughter, Kimber Evans.
At the family's request, all services for Ms. Zuber will be private. Ms. Zuber always had a passion for animals, so any memorial contributions should be made to your favorite Animal Rescue organization.
Friends may go to www.mcculloughfh.com to sign an online registry for the family. McCullough Funeral Home and Crematory has the privilege of being entrusted with these arrangements.
Published in The Telegraph on Apr. 19, 2020