Guest Book View Sign Service Information Watson-Hunt Funeral Home 1208 Main Street Perry , GA 31069 (478)-987-2423 Visitation 2:00 PM the Sanctuary at Perry United Methodist Church Funeral 3:00 PM the Sanctuary at Perry United Methodist Church Send Flowers Obituary

Marie Daugherty

PERRY, GA- Marie Young Daugherty, 94, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, January 15, 2020. Funeral Services will be held on Friday, January 17, 2020, in the Sanctuary at Perry United Methodist Church, with the Visitation beginning at 2:00 p.m. and the Funeral beginning at 3:00 p.m. Interment will be in Perry Memorial Gardens immediately following the service. In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully requests memorial contributions to Perry United Methodist Church, 1002 Carroll Street, Perry, GA 31069.

Mrs. Marie was born in Highland, Kentucky to the late Dave and Mary Young, the youngest of seven children. She married the love of her life, Elmer Daugherty, in 1946 after he completed his service with the U.S. Army during World War II. While he accepted a job with Civil Service in Dayton, Ohio, the couple had two daughters, and Marie spent her time as a homemaker, caring for her family, and creating the loving and nurturing environment in which they would raise their children. In 1963, they moved to Perry, Georgia, when he accepted a position with Civil Service at Robins Air Force Base. Marie always enjoyed creating a warm and inviting home and yard, and loved beautiful southern flowers, especially her azaleas. She took care of her husband and children, sewed, cooked, and cleaned, and was referred to by her family as a "Proverbs 31" lady. She was a long-time member of Perry United Methodist Church where she was an active member in the Howell Cobb/J.B.

Left to cherish the memories they made with Marie are her daughter, Carol Horton of Perry; her grandchildren, Jennifer Grantham (Skip), Cindy Hester (Kyle), Jerry Horton (Michelle), Matt Womack, Chad Womack (Katherine), Robbie Rowell (Bradley), and Greg Rowell (Kristy); thirteen great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.

Condolences for the family may be left in the online guestbook at





View the online memorial for Marie Daugherty





Marie DaughertyPERRY, GA- Marie Young Daugherty, 94, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, January 15, 2020. Funeral Services will be held on Friday, January 17, 2020, in the Sanctuary at Perry United Methodist Church, with the Visitation beginning at 2:00 p.m. and the Funeral beginning at 3:00 p.m. Interment will be in Perry Memorial Gardens immediately following the service. In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully requests memorial contributions to Perry United Methodist Church, 1002 Carroll Street, Perry, GA 31069.Mrs. Marie was born in Highland, Kentucky to the late Dave and Mary Young, the youngest of seven children. She married the love of her life, Elmer Daugherty, in 1946 after he completed his service with the U.S. Army during World War II. While he accepted a job with Civil Service in Dayton, Ohio, the couple had two daughters, and Marie spent her time as a homemaker, caring for her family, and creating the loving and nurturing environment in which they would raise their children. In 1963, they moved to Perry, Georgia, when he accepted a position with Civil Service at Robins Air Force Base. Marie always enjoyed creating a warm and inviting home and yard, and loved beautiful southern flowers, especially her azaleas. She took care of her husband and children, sewed, cooked, and cleaned, and was referred to by her family as a "Proverbs 31" lady. She was a long-time member of Perry United Methodist Church where she was an active member in the Howell Cobb/J.B. Smith Sunday School Class, the Joy Choir, and Prime Time. Marie and Elmer purchased a motor home, joined a travel club, and journeyed across the country going through the majority of the mainland states, and at times, took their children and grandchildren with them. When Georgia National Fair began in Perry, Mrs. Marie began working as a Faircracker each year during the fair when she could. She enjoyed seeing all of the people that attended the fair and the friendships that were created there. Mrs. Marie was preceded in death by her loving and devoted husband of 46 years, Elmer "Honey" Daugherty; a daughter, Elaine Rowell; a son-in-law, Jerry Horton; two brothers; and four sisters.Left to cherish the memories they made with Marie are her daughter, Carol Horton of Perry; her grandchildren, Jennifer Grantham (Skip), Cindy Hester (Kyle), Jerry Horton (Michelle), Matt Womack, Chad Womack (Katherine), Robbie Rowell (Bradley), and Greg Rowell (Kristy); thirteen great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.Condolences for the family may be left in the online guestbook at www.watsonhunt.com . Watson-Hunt Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements. Published in The Telegraph on Jan. 17, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites Smith Return to Today's Obituaries for The Telegraph Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close