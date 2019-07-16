Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Marie Davis Dixon. View Sign Service Information Hart's Mortuary and Crematory 765 Cherry Street Macon , GA 31201 (478)-746-4321 Visitation 1:00 PM - 2:00 PM Hart's Mortuary and Crematory 765 Cherry Street Macon , GA 31201 View Map Graveside service Following Services Macon Memorial Park Cemetery Send Flowers Obituary

Marie Davis Dixon

March 23, 1927 - July 14, 2019

Birmingham, AL- Marie Davis Dixon of Birmingham, Alabama and formerly of Macon, Georgia, passed away Sunday, July 14, 2019 at the age of 92. She was born in West Palm Beach, Florida. She was preceded in death by her husband, Dewel Douglas Dixon, her daughter, Mona Carol Whitaker, and her parents, William Mathis and Eva Lou Davis. She is survived by her daughter, Sherry Kidd; grandsons, Adam Kidd (Meredith) and Simon Kidd; granddaughters, Rachel Ozburn (Jason), Alix Whitaker; great-grandsons, Russell Jay Kidd and Charles Whitaker Ozburn; sister, Betty Ann Pinholster; and a host of cousins.

Marie lived in Twiggs County for most of her early life, moving to Sevierville, Tennessee when she was thirteen. She graduated from Sevierville High School and attended the University of Tennessee. After her sophomore year at the university, Marie moved with her family back to Georgia. She taught first grade in Twiggs County. While back in Georgia, she became reacquainted with a former classmate, Douglas Dixon, the love of her life, married, and remained so for 59 years.

Marie worked for Ralston Purina for 10 years before retiring to be a full-time mother. Marie had many passions in life, but she prized family the most. She was the mother who was the Brownie Leader and head class mom. Always creative, she would sketch patterns of children's dresses she would see in department store windows. She would then make her own patterns and recreate the dresses for her two daughters. No dress was too complicated for her. She even designed and made most of the dresses her girls wore to dances and proms. Her creative skills went beyond dress making; she became an award-winning flower arranger, specializing in Japanese designs. She scored countless tricolor and blue-ribbon prizes in Macon.

Her creativity carried over into her flower gardens and people would drive by the house to catch a glimpse of her immense hydrangeas. During the summer months, part of her garden was dedicated to growing vegetables, including 25 tomato plants, from which she made her famous vegetable soup. She would lovingly freeze countless cartons for her children and grandchildren.

Besides gardening, Marie's other passions were fishing and playing bridge. Nothing could make her happier than teaching the grandchildren how to fish, including how to "clean a fish."

Marie's last 6 years were spent in Birmingham, Alabama, where she was close to her daughter and grandchildren. For the most part, she lived in Danberry Senior Citizens Community. While there, she made numerous friends with the residents and staff. Everyone knew Marie as the woman with a smile, who called everyone either "Honey" or "Darling". She was an avid walker and placed in the top 3 places in all the walking contests.

The family will receive friends from 1:00PM to 2:00PM, Wednesday, July 17, 2019 at Hart's Mortuary on Cherry Street. Graveside services immediately following at Macon Memorial Park Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family request donations are made to Wesleyan Drive Baptist Church, 939 Wesleyan Dr. Macon, GA 31210.

