Marie Helen Delange Glaser Atwood
January 9, 1940 - March 28, 2020
Warner Robins, GA- Marie Helen Delange Glaser Atwood, 80, passed away on Saturday, March 28, 2020.
Marie was born on January 9, 1940, in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, to the late Harry and Myrtle Curry Delange. She was raised in St. Petersburg, Florida, where she attended high school. In the late 1950's, Marie moved to the Washington DC area where she raised her two sons, John and Michael, who were the light of her life.
Marie worked for her brother's carpet business for a couple of years before attending nursing school in the 80s. She began nursing shortly after finishing school which led to a long and fulfilling career. In 1989, Marie met and married her husband, Warren, and they settled in Vero Beach, Florida, where they lived for many years. They eventually moved to Warner Robins, which they called home for the past 31 years.
She is survived by her loving husband of 30 years, Warren E. Atwood, Jr. of Warner Robins; sons, John R. Glaser (Henrietta) of Vienna, Virginia and Michael S. Glaser (Kimra) of Denver, Colorado; granddaughter, Mary Jane of Denver, Colorado; and brother, Bill Delange (Mary) of Vero Beach, Florida.
A memorial service celebrating Marie's life will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully suggests memorial donations be given in memory of Marie to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Published in The Telegraph on Mar. 31, 2020