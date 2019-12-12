Marie J. Brown (1922 - 2019)
Service Information
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019
1:00 PM
Richard R. Robinson Funeral Home and Cremation Services - Macon
3275 Pio Nono Avenue
Macon, GA 31206
Obituary
Marie J. Brown
February 12, 1922 - December 9, 2019
Macon, GA- It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of Mrs. Marie J. Brown. A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, December 14, 2019 at 1:00 PM in the chapel of Richard R. Robinson Funeral Home located at 3275 Pio Nono Avenue, Macon, GA. 31206. Interment Services will follow at Macon Memorial Park Cemetery. Reverend Gregory Lofton Sr. will officiate. She leaves to cherish her memories a host of relatives and friends. The family may be contacted at 2348 Mason Street, Macon, Georgia 31206. Richard R. Robinson Funeral Home and Cremation Services has charge of arrangements.


Published in The Telegraph on Dec. 12, 2019
