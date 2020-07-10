Marie June Waller
October 8, 1938 - July 7, 2020
Warner Robins, GA- Marie June Waller, 81, joined her beloved husband, Alton Elroy Waller, in Heaven, on the evening of Tuesday, July 7, 2020.
Marie was born and raised in Fitzgerald, Georgia, the daughter of the late Omar Lee and Mamie Dobbins Parsons. After high school, she married her husband, Alton, at the young age of 16. They moved to Warner Robins in 1959 where she became a much-loved hairdresser for 10 years and dedicated herself to raising her children. Sadly, Alton passed away in 1979, and Marie was left to raise her sons as a single mother, though she prevailed. In 1980, she proudly decided to serve her country in Civil Service at Robins Air Force Base; she worked there for 30 years until her retirement in 2010.
In Marie's earlier years, she enjoyed bowling in her church league and supporting Alton's love for playing softball with their church. She also loved spending time doing yard work and caring for her three cats. International Church of God was her church home.
In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by her great-grandson, Damien Siens; and her sister, Annette Josey.
Marie is survived by her loving children, Vicky Betrosoff (Bruce) of Warner Robins, Debra Rollins of Lizella, Al Waller (Sandy) of Stockbridge, and Lee Waller (Christa) of Cleveland, Tennessee; grandchildren, Jeremy Siens, Jamie Pollard, and Samantha, Ethan, John, and Evelyn Waller; great-grandsons, Trenton Johns and Gavin Siens; and sisters, Carolyn Arrington and Yvonne Black, both of Warner Robins.
The family will receive friends on Saturday, July 11, 2020, from 1:30 p.m. until 3:00 p.m. at McCullough Funeral Home. A funeral service will immediately follow at 3:00 p.m. in the chapel of McCullough Funeral Home with Reverend Steve Wood and Reverend David Miller officiating. Marie will be laid to rest next to Alton in Evergreen Cemetery, Fitzgerald, Georgia, on Monday, July 13, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. For friends unable to attend at this time, the service will be streamed live via the McCullough Funeral Home Facebook page at www.facebook.com/mcculloughfuneralhome/live/
.
The family will accept flowers or donations may be given in memory of Marie to Heart of Georgia Hospice, 103 Westridge Drive, Warner Robins, GA 31088.
