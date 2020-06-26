Marie Kendrick Sylver
1946 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Marie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Marie Kendrick Sylver
Macon, GA- Private (Family Only) Graveside Services for Marie Kendrick Sylver will be held 11 AM Saturday, June 27, 2020 at Middle Georgia Memory Gardens Cemetery. Rev. Jarvis Adside will officiate. Mrs. Sylver, 74, passed away Friday, June 19, 2020.
Survivors includes her children, Kelvin Kendrick and Lacole Marie Sylver; one sister; two brothers and a host of other relatives and friends.
Public Visitation will be held Friday, June 26, 2020 from 2 PM until 4 PM ONLY.
Jones Brothers Mortuary has charge of arrangements.


View the online memorial for Marie Kendrick Sylver


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Telegraph on Jun. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
26
Visitation
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Jones Brothers Mortuary
Send Flowers
JUN
27
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Middle Georgia Memory Gardens Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Jones Brothers Memorial Chapel, Inc.
3035 Millerfield Road
Macon, GA 31217
(478) 743-3331
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved