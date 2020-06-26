Marie Kendrick Sylver
Macon, GA- Private (Family Only) Graveside Services for Marie Kendrick Sylver will be held 11 AM Saturday, June 27, 2020 at Middle Georgia Memory Gardens Cemetery. Rev. Jarvis Adside will officiate. Mrs. Sylver, 74, passed away Friday, June 19, 2020.
Survivors includes her children, Kelvin Kendrick and Lacole Marie Sylver; one sister; two brothers and a host of other relatives and friends.
Public Visitation will be held Friday, June 26, 2020 from 2 PM until 4 PM ONLY.
Jones Brothers Mortuary has charge of arrangements.
View the online memorial for Marie Kendrick Sylver
Published in The Telegraph on Jun. 26, 2020.