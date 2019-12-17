Marie Lynn Vaughn
Jones County, Georgia- Marie Lynn Beck Vaughn, 71, of Jones Acres Drive, died Friday, December 13, 2019, at her residence. The family will greet friends from 5:00pm-7:00pm, Monday, at Gray Memorial Chapel in Gray. Services will be held 2:00pm, Tuesday, December 17, 2019, graveside at Riverside Cemetery.
Mrs. Vaughn was born December 15, 1947, in Milledgeville and had lived in the middle Georgia area her entire life. She was the daughter of the late John Harold Beck. Mrs. Vaughn was a homemaker and just enjoyed her life. Her idea of a good time was to sit under the pecan tree, scratching lottery tickets enjoying a cold drink. She was preceded in death by her husband: Charles Vaughn, Sr.
Mrs Vaughn is survived by her children: Shari Vaughn and Charles Vaughn, Jr (Kellie); grandchildren: Miranda Faulk (Ben), Robert Griffin, III, Aili O'Brien, Brittany Vaughn, Cristen Vaughn and Trae Vaughn; four great-grandchildren; mother: Shirley Beck; brothers: Wayne Beck and Clint Beck; sisters: Sandra Yates, Joann Seabolt and Peggy Beck.
Published in The Telegraph on Dec. 17, 2019