Marie Tillman Neel
July 8, 1964 - March 30, 2019
Macon, GA- Marie Tillman Neel, 54, passed away Saturday, March 30, 2019. A Celebration of her Life will be held at 11:00 AM Thursday at First Presbyterian Church. Burial will be private for family only in Riverside Cemetery. Rev. Jim Shipley will officiate. The family will greet friends following the service and asks in lieu of flowers donations be made to Crime Stoppers, 300 Mulberry Street #203, Macon 31201.
Marie was born in Macon the daughter of the late Marie Butler Neel and Joseph N. Neel, III. She was a graduate of Valdosta State College and was previously employed by The Coca-Cola Bottling Company in Atlanta and Knoxville, the Red Cross, and Goodwill Industries. Marie was a member of First Presbyterian Church, the Canterbury Sunday School Class, Rotary Club, and Crime Stoppers.
Marie is survived by her brothers, Roland H. Neel, II (Kay) of Macon; Joseph N. Neel, IV (Susie) of Dunwoody; niece and nephews, Roland H. Neel, III, Kaitlyn Marie Neel, Joseph N. Neel, V, and Reid Key Neel; half-brother, Joseph N. Bell (Vicky); half-sister, Tricia Bell Walters and her children, Kellan and McKena Walters
Visit www.snowscs.com to express tributes.
Snow's Memorial Chapel, Cherry Street, has charge of arrangements.
View the online memorial for Marie Tillman Neel
Snow's Memorial Chapel
746 Cherry Street
Macon, GA 31201
(478) 743-7417
Published in The Telegraph on Apr. 1, 2019